Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stopping mpox: wild meat markets are a root cause and must be made safer

By Steven Lam, Postdoctoral Scientist, CGIAR System Organization
Delia Grace, Professor Food Safety Systems at the Natural Resources Institute (UK) and contributing scientist ILRI, International Livestock Research Institute
In many countries around the world, wild animals are sometimes killed for food, including monkeys, rats and squirrels.

Wild meat makes significant contributions to nutrition in Africa and to satisfying food preferences in Asia.

In Africa, the annual harvest of wild meat, estimated at between 1 million and 5 million metric tonnes, is substantial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
