Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elon Musk has gone all in for Trump – here’s what’s at stake for the world’s richest man in the US election

By Thomas Cheney, Vice Chancellors Research Fellow, Northumbria Law School, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Elon Musk is supporting Donald Trump in his quest to regain the American presidency. He has committed millions of dollars to a pro-Trump “political action committee” (PAC) and has appeared alongside Donald Trump at some of his rallies.

While Musk has been increasingly vocal about politics over the years he has not previously gone “all in” for a candidate in this way. Let’s look at how the outcome of the US election could affect Musk.

SpaceX and Tesla face a raft of legal challenges…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
