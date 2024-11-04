Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friends like these: What a second Trump term may mean for the CDC, and how it affects Canada

By Kevin Quigley, Scholarly Director of the MacEachen Institute for Public Policy and Governance, Dalhousie University
Should Trump be re-elected, the CDC will likely exist on a smaller budget with a reduced role internationally. Lessons from COVID-19 show this will increase Canadian vulnerabilities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
