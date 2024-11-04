Tolerance.ca
Quincy Jones mastered the art of arrangement, transforming simple tunes into epic soundscapes

By Jose Valentino Ruiz, Associate Professsor of Music Business and Entrepreneurship, University of Florida
On the sleeve notes of some of the most memorable and best-selling albums of all time, you’ll find the words “Produced and arranged by Quincy Jones.”

It was a hallmark of quality.

Jones, who died on Nov. 3, 2024, at the age of 91, transformed our understanding of musical arrangement. His work spanned decades and genres, from jazz and pop to hip-hop and film scoring. He worked with pop icons like Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin, and also collaborated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
