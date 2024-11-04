Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada and churches have moral obligations for the reparations of missing and disappeared Indigenous children: Final Report

By Frank Deer, Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba
The report focuses on unaccounted missing children, unmarked grave sites, and the roles of government and churches in the Indian Residential School genocide.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
