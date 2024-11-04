Tolerance.ca
‘I can make a band play like a singer sings’: Quincy Jones shaped our listening for seven decades

By Leigh Carriage, Senior Lecturer in Music, Southern Cross University
The legendary composer, musical arranger and producer Quincy Jones has died at 91.

Over his long career, Jones arranged and produced for a broad range of genres. His work blended the traditions of jazz, popular, world music and Western classical music.

This was perhaps most present in his 1989 album Back on the Block. It features jazz improvisation, Zulu language, gospel and rapping. The album won seven Grammy Awards, including album of the year.

But even more than his own albums, Jones will be familiar to listeners across decades of popular music, for his work…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
