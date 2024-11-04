Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inquiry Needed into Japan’s Flawed Criminal Justice System

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iwao Hakamata waves to supporters while meeting with his sister Hideko, several weeks after his acquittal on retrial for the 1966 murder of a family of four, in Shizuoka, Japan, October 14, 2024. © 2024 Kyodo via AP Photo Next week, Japan’s national legislature, the Diet, is scheduled to convene its first session after the general elections on October 27. The new Diet should open an inquiry into the country’s troubled criminal justice system.On October 9, Japan’s Public Prosecutors Office waived its right to appeal the acquittal after the retrial of 88-year-old Iwao…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friends like these: What a second Trump term may mean for the CDC, and how it affects Canada
~ Quincy Jones mastered the art of arrangement, transforming simple tunes into epic soundscapes
~ Canada and churches have moral obligations for the reparations of missing and disappeared Indigenous children: Final Report
~ ‘I can make a band play like a singer sings’: Quincy Jones shaped our listening for seven decades
~ Memes, photojournalism and television debates: 3 images that defined the 2024 US election
~ Bird flu has been detected in a pig in the US. Why does that matter?
~ Yes, burning gas is bad for the climate. But keeping it in Australia’s energy mix is sensible
~ What happens if you have a HELP debt and kids? The missed opportunity in Labor’s plan to fix student loans
~ What poll watchers can − and can’t − do on Election Day
~ The 27 Club isn’t true, but it is real − a sociologist explains why myths endure and how they shape reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter