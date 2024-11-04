Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bird flu has been detected in a pig in the US. Why does that matter?

By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC L3 Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Haley Stone, Research Associate, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute & CRUISE lab, Computer Science and Engineering, UNSW Sydney
The United States Department of Agriculture last week reported that a pig on a backyard farm in Oregon was infected with bird flu.

As the bird flu situation has evolved, we’ve heard about the A/H5N1 strain of the virus infecting a range of animals, including a variety of birds, wild animals and dairy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Memes, photojournalism and television debates: 3 images that defined the 2024 US election
~ Yes, burning gas is bad for the climate. But keeping it in Australia’s energy mix is sensible
~ What happens if you have a HELP debt and kids? The missed opportunity in Labor’s plan to fix student loans
~ What poll watchers can − and can’t − do on Election Day
~ The 27 Club isn’t true, but it is real − a sociologist explains why myths endure and how they shape reality
~ How scenario planning could help Canadian policymakers deal with American political chaos
~ Scott Moe won in Saskatchewan promising economic prosperity, but does that truly help citizens?
~ The budget is good news overall for young professionals – here’s how the changes will affect you
~ New survey finds an alarming tolerance for attacks on the press in the US – particularly among white, Republican men
~ US election: what time do the polls close and when will the results be known? An expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter