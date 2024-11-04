Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The budget is good news overall for young professionals – here’s how the changes will affect you

By Andy Lymer, Professor of Taxation and Personal Finance, Aston University
Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s first budget was full of a dizzying array of measures to raise over £40 billion to fund public services and boost investment.

The headlines suggest most of the extra taxes to be paid will fall on businesses, not directly on “working people”. If you are recently out of university or early in your career, here are a few measures most likely to affect your life.

Inheritance tax


This 40% tax is paid by the estates of those who pass away, before the remaining amount is distributed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scott Moe won in Saskatchewan promising economic prosperity, but does that truly help citizens?
~ New survey finds an alarming tolerance for attacks on the press in the US – particularly among white, Republican men
~ US election: what time do the polls close and when will the results be known? An expert explains
~ Doctors are already using AI in care – but we don’t actually know what safe use should look like
~ Bird flu detected in pigs – here’s why virologists are concerned
~ US election: how does the electoral college voting system work?
~ Midas Man: Brian Epstein biopic captures the complexity that made the Beatles manager so brilliant
~ Scents of the Middle Ages and emo nostalgia – what you should read, watch and do this week
~ Social media and generative AI can have a large climate impact – here’s how to reduce yours
~ How to Build a Truth Engine documentary makes for sober but crucial viewing in our age of disinformation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter