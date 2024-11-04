New survey finds an alarming tolerance for attacks on the press in the US – particularly among white, Republican men
By Julie Posetti, Global Director of Research, International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) and Professor of Journalism, City St George's, University of London
Waqas Ejaz, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Oxford Climate Journalism Network, University of Oxford
Nearly a quarter of Americans surveyed did not regard political attacks on journalists or news organisations as a threat to press freedom.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 4, 2024