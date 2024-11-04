Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doctors are already using AI in care – but we don’t actually know what safe use should look like

By Mark Sujan, Chair in Safety Science, University of York
One in five UK doctors use a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tool – such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini – to assist with clinical practice. This is according to a recent survey of around 1,000 GPs.

Doctors reported using GenAI to generate documentation after appointments, help make clinical decisions and provide information to patients – such as comprehensible discharge summaries and treatment plans.

Considering the hype around artificial intelligence coupled with the challenges…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
