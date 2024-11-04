Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bird flu detected in pigs – here’s why virologists are concerned

By Ed Hutchinson, Professor, MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, University of Glasgow
H5N1 influenza has now been detected in pigs. This was something virologists had been worrying about ever since this highly pathogenic strain of bird flu started its rapid global spread in 2020. But why were we worrying specifically about pigs? And does this case – detected on a farm in Oregon on October 29 – change anything?

It might seem odd that we care about it at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scott Moe won in Saskatchewan promising economic prosperity, but does that truly help citizens?
~ The budget is good news overall for young professionals – here’s how the changes will affect you
~ New survey finds an alarming tolerance for attacks on the press in the US – particularly among white, Republican men
~ US election: what time do the polls close and when will the results be known? An expert explains
~ Doctors are already using AI in care – but we don’t actually know what safe use should look like
~ US election: how does the electoral college voting system work?
~ Midas Man: Brian Epstein biopic captures the complexity that made the Beatles manager so brilliant
~ Scents of the Middle Ages and emo nostalgia – what you should read, watch and do this week
~ Social media and generative AI can have a large climate impact – here’s how to reduce yours
~ How to Build a Truth Engine documentary makes for sober but crucial viewing in our age of disinformation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter