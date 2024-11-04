Tolerance.ca
Midas Man: Brian Epstein biopic captures the complexity that made the Beatles manager so brilliant

By Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
A few minutes after I took my seat at an advanced screening of Amazon Prime’s Brian Epstein biopic, Midas Man, I found myself engaged in Beatles chat with the chap next to me. I wasn’t surprised to find a fellow Fab Four fanatic at such an event. But I was surprised when I realised I was speaking with the legendary presenter Paul Gambaccini, a man who, I was soon to discover, met not only John, Paul, George and Ringo, but also original drummer Pete Best and bassist Stuart Sutcliffe’s sister. Or “five and…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
