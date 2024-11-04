Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scents of the Middle Ages and emo nostalgia – what you should read, watch and do this week

By Anna Walker, Senior Arts + Culture Editor
I’ve always been a history nerd, but it wasn’t until I started working at The Conversation that I really caught the medieval bug. Inspired by our academic experts, I’ve read books, trawled online archives, and when I worked on an article about the Book of Kells earlier this year, I had to travel to Dublin to see it for myself.

And so it is that this week I found myself booking tickets to London to visit Medieval Women:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scott Moe won in Saskatchewan promising economic prosperity, but does that truly help citizens?
~ The budget is good news overall for young professionals – here’s how the changes will affect you
~ New survey finds an alarming tolerance for attacks on the press in the US – particularly among white, Republican men
~ US election: what time do the polls close and when will the results be known? An expert explains
~ Doctors are already using AI in care – but we don’t actually know what safe use should look like
~ Bird flu detected in pigs – here’s why virologists are concerned
~ US election: how does the electoral college voting system work?
~ Midas Man: Brian Epstein biopic captures the complexity that made the Beatles manager so brilliant
~ Social media and generative AI can have a large climate impact – here’s how to reduce yours
~ How to Build a Truth Engine documentary makes for sober but crucial viewing in our age of disinformation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter