Human Rights Observatory

How to Build a Truth Engine documentary makes for sober but crucial viewing in our age of disinformation

By Clodagh Harrington, Lecturer in American Politics, University College Cork
If the powerful documentary How to Build a Truth Engine had to be compressed into two thematic strands they might be “how the human mind works” and “how our brain can be manipulated by information”. Director Friedrich Moser’s film takes us on a two-hour voyage of explanation, covering issues from cyber-warfare to elections, COVID to conflict and more.

Engaged citizens may find some of it they knew already. However, Moser offers a forensic and evidence-based delivery of how, why and the extent to which technology, events and the manipulation of both has had a powerful and deeply disconcerting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
