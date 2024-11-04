Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Osteoporosis, the silent disease, can shorten your life − here’s how to prevent fractures and keep bones healthy

By Ting Zhang, Research Scholar of Orthopedics, University of Pittsburgh
Jianying Zhang, Research Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Pittsburgh
Because there are typically no symptoms until the first fracture occurs, osteoporosis is considered a silent disease. Some call it a silent killer.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease characterized by decreased bone density and strength, leading…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
