How can Jupiter have no surface? A dive into a planet so big, it could swallow 1,000 Earths

By Benjamin Roulston, Assistant Professor of Physics, Clarkson University
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

Why does Jupiter look like it has a surface – even though it doesn’t have one? – Sejal, age 7, Bangalore, India

The planet Jupiter has no solid ground – no surface, like the grass or dirt you tread here…The Conversation


