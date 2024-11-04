Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Proposed ‘agents of influence’ law is attack on civil society and must be rejected

By Amnesty International
Türkiye’s parliament must reject the draft amendment to the country’s ‘espionage’ laws which, if passed, would significantly threaten the ability of civil society organizations to operate freely within the country, said more than 80 organizations ahead of an expected vote in parliament. Scores of other organizations issued similar statements, calling on the legislators to reject […] The post Türkiye: Proposed ‘agents of influence’ law is attack on civil society and must be rejected    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
