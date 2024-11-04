Tolerance.ca
Uncertain fate for Thailand’s amnesty bill amid royal defamation controversy

By Prachatai
According to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, since the 2006 coup, at least 5,027 people have been prosecuted for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.


