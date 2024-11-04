Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Apart from Chris Martin’s fall, here are 10 other examples of onstage accidents. Can we keep performers safe?

By Milad Haghani, Senior Lecturer of Urban Analytics & Resilience, UNSW Sydney
Such mishaps seems to be on the rise, with artists dealing with everything from flying skittles to reckless audience members rushing at them mid-performance.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Even the worst possible scenario is not actually all that bad.’ Alexei Navalny’s memoir is a testament to resisting authoritarianism
~ 31% of companies are not paying tax in Australia. How do they do it?
~ DR Congo President Suggests Changes to Term Limits
~ COP29: What you need to know about the global climate summit
~ Africa: Richer countries must commit to pay at COP29 as climate change forcibly displaces millions across Africa
~ Australia is axing a $7bn military satellite project, leaving defence comms potentially vulnerable
~ Authentically embracing tikanga Māori can help New Zealand in the growing Asian markets
~ US presidential election remains a toss-up, and a guide to US election day in Australia
~ Will it be Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Here’s what each needs to win the US election
~ Woman of the Hour: Anna Kendrick’s unflinching directorial debut reframes true crime for a post-#MeToo era
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter