DR Congo President Suggests Changes to Term Limits

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Felix Tshisekedi gives his annual State of the Nation address during a joint session of parliament in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 13, 2021. © 2021 REUTERS/Hereward Holland Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, during a speech in Kisangani on October 23, proposed steps to change the country’s constitution, including floating the idea of a change to presidential term limits. Tshisekedi had previously pledged to “scrupulously respect constitutional obligations.”In Kisangani, Tshisekedi described the current…


