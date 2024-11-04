Tolerance.ca
Woman of the Hour: Anna Kendrick’s unflinching directorial debut reframes true crime for a post-#MeToo era

By Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer — Writing, Editing, Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Susan Hopkins, Lecturer in Communication, University of Southern Queensland
At first glance, Netflix’s Woman of the Hour is yet another true crime fictionalisation that plays to our preoccupation with American serial killers of decades past.

Directed by Anna Kendrick, who also plays the female protagonist Sheryl Bradshaw, the film reconstructs the crimes of serial rapist and murderer Rodney Alcala, aka the "dating game killer". Alcala famously appeared on (and won) a television matchmaking show in 1978 amid a years-long killing…


