Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dams have taken half the water from Australia’s second biggest river – and climate change will make it even worse

By Jan Kreibich, PhD Candidate, Centre for Ecosystem Science & Water Research Laboratory, UNSW Sydney
Richard Kingsford, Professor, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
New research shows how river flows in the once-mighty Murrumbidgee have dwindled over time, leaving the floodplain high and dry. But the main culprit is not climate change and we can fix it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
