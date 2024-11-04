Dams have taken half the water from Australia’s second biggest river – and climate change will make it even worse
By Jan Kreibich, PhD Candidate, Centre for Ecosystem Science & Water Research Laboratory, UNSW Sydney
Richard Kingsford, Professor, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
New research shows how river flows in the once-mighty Murrumbidgee have dwindled over time, leaving the floodplain high and dry. But the main culprit is not climate change and we can fix it.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 3rd 2024