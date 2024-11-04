Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa: Richer countries must commit to pay at COP29 as climate change forcibly displaces millions across Africa

By Amnesty International
With millions of people already displaced by climate change disasters in Africa, the richer countries most responsible for global warming must agree at the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan to fully pay for the catastrophic loss of homes and damage to livelihoods taking place across the continent, Amnesty International said. They must also fully […] The post Africa: Richer countries must commit to pay at COP29 as climate change forcibly displaces millions across Africa appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP29: What you need to know about the global climate summit
~ US presidential election remains a toss-up, and a guide to US election day in Australia
~ Will it be Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Here’s what each needs to win the US election
~ Woman of the Hour: Anna Kendrick’s unflinching directorial debut reframes true crime for a post-#MeToo era
~ The US presidential election is too close to call. Don’t blame the polls
~ Dams have taken half the water from Australia’s second biggest river – and climate change will make it even worse
~ An Indigenous person is 4 times more likely to die from diabetes. We need to better understand how exercise can help
~ In the US, political division can take a significant toll on people’s health. Australia should pay attention
~ Why do organisations still struggle to protect our data? We asked 50 professionals on the privacy front line
~ How are racehorses really treated in the ‘sport of kings’?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter