Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do organisations still struggle to protect our data? We asked 50 professionals on the privacy front line

By Jane Andrew, Professor, Head of the Discipline of Accounting, Governance and Regulation, University of Sydney Business School, University of Sydney
Dr Penelope Bowyer-Pont, Researcher, University of Sydney
Max Baker, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Clearer laws and better enforcement could make us all less vulnerable to data breaches. But organisations also need to be more transparent when they happen and get security basics right.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
