Human Rights Observatory

Exploring the extraordinary potential (and avoiding the pitfalls) of your local Buy Nothing group

By Madeline Taylor, Lecturer, School of Design, Queensland University of Technology
Paige Street, Senior Research Assistant, School of Design, Queensland University of Technology
Many Australians are involved in Buy Nothing groups that allow locals to ask for and give away unwanted stuff for free. They bring circular economy principles to life, but depend heavily on women.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
