Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The racist ‘one-drop rule’ lives on in how Trump talks about Black politicians and whiteness in America

By Marya T. Mtshali, Lecturer in Studies in Women, Gender, and Sexuality, Harvard University
Donald Trump’s attacks on Kamala Harris expose a worldview that defends whiteness as imbued with dominance over other racial groups.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is Donald Trump preying on his supporters’ death fears? What terror management theory offers us
~ How some South Asian countries are embracing colonialism by moving citizens to disputed areas
~ Without a One Health plan, Canada is vulnerable to future pandemics
~ Communication problems can be the sign of a mental health disorder
~ Albanese flags radical changes to student debt – with a 20% overall cut and drop in payment rates
~ View from The Hill: it’s time to put some new rules around upgrades for parliamentarians
~ Financial skills like managing debt are key to success, but Ghana’s small businesses don’t have them
~ Only 3% of South Africans can name all five national animals and plants. Why these symbols matter
~ COP29: AI can help develop climate-resistant crops for Africa – but it shouldn’t be left in the hands of corporates
~ Big companies profit from poverty but aren’t obliged to uphold human rights. International law must change – scholar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter