Human Rights Observatory

Albanese flags radical changes to student debt – with a 20% overall cut and drop in payment rates

By Andrew Norton, Professor in the Practice of Higher Education Policy, Australian National University
Australians with student debt would undoubtedly benefit from the proposed changes. But they come with a hefty price tag and some disadvantages.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
