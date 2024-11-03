Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Financial skills like managing debt are key to success, but Ghana’s small businesses don’t have them

By Samuel Adomako, Associate Professor of Strategy and Innovation, University of Birmingham
Financial literacy is vital for individuals and households. Simply put, it’s the ability to understand and effectively use various financial skills: budgeting, managing debt, making sound investments, and understanding financial statements.

These skills are crucial for businesses, too – especially small and medium enterprises. Small and medium enterprises are widely recognised as the backbone of many low-income countries’ economies. The World Bank estimatesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese flags radical changes to student debt – with a 20% overall cut and drop in payment rates
~ View from The Hill: it’s time to put some new rules around upgrades for parliamentarians
~ Only 3% of South Africans can name all five national animals and plants. Why these symbols matter
~ COP29: AI can help develop climate-resistant crops for Africa – but it shouldn’t be left in the hands of corporates
~ Big companies profit from poverty but aren’t obliged to uphold human rights. International law must change – scholar
~ Nepali Nobel Prize nominee Surya Subedi on law, human rights, and global peace
~ Tales of my shoes: A reminder of the two hellish years of the Tigray war we endured in Ethiopia
~ Undoing the ‘deep state’ means Trump would undo over a century of progress in building a federal government for the people and not just for rich white men
~ 85 per cent of journalist killings go unpunished
~ 85 percent of journalist killings go unpunished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter