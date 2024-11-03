Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP29: AI can help develop climate-resistant crops for Africa – but it shouldn’t be left in the hands of corporates

By Muhammad Nakhooda, Associate professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
African governments must use the COP29 global climate change conference to make sure that artificial intelligence-driven advancements in agriculture and food production benefit all on the continent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Only 3% of South Africans can name all five national animals and plants. Why these symbols matter
~ Big companies profit from poverty but aren’t obliged to uphold human rights. International law must change – scholar
~ Nepali Nobel Prize nominee Surya Subedi on law, human rights, and global peace
~ Tales of my shoes: A reminder of the two hellish years of the Tigray war we endured in Ethiopia
~ Undoing the ‘deep state’ means Trump would undo over a century of progress in building a federal government for the people and not just for rich white men
~ 85 per cent of journalist killings go unpunished
~ 85 percent of journalist killings go unpunished
~ Türkiye: Spying Bill Threatens Rights Defenders, Journalists
~ I research sexual perversions and paraphilas – here’s what we’ve learned about them
~ Massachusetts could be the next state to get rid of the ‘subminimum wage’ for tipped workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter