Human Rights Observatory

Tales of my shoes: A reminder of the two hellish years of the Tigray war we endured in Ethiopia

By Guest Contributor
"Between 2020 and 2022, about 600,000 Tigrayans died as a result of senseless and reckless actions‚ and 2.5 million were internally displaced by the fighting."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
