Türkiye: Spying Bill Threatens Rights Defenders, Journalists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Legislators attend a parliamentary session at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in Ankara, June 2, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Ali Unal (Istanbul, November 2, 2024) - Türkiye’s parliament should reject a proposed legislative amendment that seeks to expand the definition of espionage in such a vague manner that it could criminalize legitimate work by human rights defenders, journalists, and other civil society actors in the country, Human Rights Watch and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) said today. Parliament is due to vote in the coming days on a draft…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
