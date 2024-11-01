Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Massachusetts could be the next state to get rid of the ‘subminimum wage’ for tipped workers

By Jeannette Wicks-Lim, Research Professor, Political Economy Research Institute, UMass Amherst
Jasmine Kerrissey, Associate Professor of Sociology and Director of the Labor Center, UMass Amherst
The federal minimum wage for tipped workers has stood at US$2.13 an hour since 1991. Back then, it amounted to half the $4.25 regular minimum wage. But Congress has failed to increase the tipped minimum while periodically raising the regular wage floor. Today, the tipped rate is less than one-third of the $7.25 federal full minimum wage.

As of October 2024, 30 states and Washington, D.C., had instituted their own, higher,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
