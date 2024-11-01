Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways the budget shows Rachel Reeves is thinking long-term more than the Tories ever did

By Nathan Critch, Research Associate, Department of Politics, University of Manchester
Andy Westwood, Professor of Government Practice , University of Manchester
Dave Richards, Professor of Public Policy, University of Manchester
Chancellor Rachel Reeves presented Labour’s first budget in 14 years by promising to put an “end to short-termism”.

British governments typically see budgets as an opportunity to present policies providing short-term gain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I research sexual fetishes like cannibalism – here’s what we’ve learned about them
~ Mr Loverman: a beautifully realised TV drama that is faithful to the novel – with a few subtle changes
~ Glioblastoma: why immunotherapy may offer hope for brain cancer patients
~ We Solve Murders by Richard Osman demonstrates the impact of ChatGPT on forensic linguistics
~ Man Utd: the myth of the ‘all-powerful’ football manager is why so many of them get the sack
~ Forty years after Ronald Reagan was re-elected, Republicans want Reaganism back
~ Dying is more painful when society won’t listen – stories of financial hardship that show how end-of-life care needs to change
~ Apophis: a new European space mission could get up close with a large asteroid that’s set to brush by Earth
~ Labour has bet big on green industrial policy. But there may be there cheaper ways to net zero
~ Zambia Should Stop Harassing Investigative Journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter