Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mr Loverman: a beautifully realised TV drama that is faithful to the novel – with a few subtle changes

By Jenni Ramone, Associate Professor of Postcolonial and Global Literatures, Nottingham Trent University
The first episode of the TV adaptation of Mr Loverman is preceded by the quotation: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” Those words, voiced by protagonist Barry, belong to writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin, from his 1962 New York Times…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five ways the budget shows Rachel Reeves is thinking long-term more than the Tories ever did
~ I research sexual fetishes like cannibalism – here’s what we’ve learned about them
~ Glioblastoma: why immunotherapy may offer hope for brain cancer patients
~ We Solve Murders by Richard Osman demonstrates the impact of ChatGPT on forensic linguistics
~ Man Utd: the myth of the ‘all-powerful’ football manager is why so many of them get the sack
~ Forty years after Ronald Reagan was re-elected, Republicans want Reaganism back
~ Dying is more painful when society won’t listen – stories of financial hardship that show how end-of-life care needs to change
~ Apophis: a new European space mission could get up close with a large asteroid that’s set to brush by Earth
~ Labour has bet big on green industrial policy. But there may be there cheaper ways to net zero
~ Zambia Should Stop Harassing Investigative Journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter