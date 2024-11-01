Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Glioblastoma: why immunotherapy may offer hope for brain cancer patients

By Mathew Clement, Research Fellow at the School of Medicine, Cardiff University
Glioblastoma is the most common and deadliest form of brain cancer. Patients face a bleak prognosis – the average survival after diagnosis is between 12 and 15 months.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five ways the budget shows Rachel Reeves is thinking long-term more than the Tories ever did
~ I research sexual fetishes like cannibalism – here’s what we’ve learned about them
~ Mr Loverman: a beautifully realised TV drama that is faithful to the novel – with a few subtle changes
~ We Solve Murders by Richard Osman demonstrates the impact of ChatGPT on forensic linguistics
~ Man Utd: the myth of the ‘all-powerful’ football manager is why so many of them get the sack
~ Forty years after Ronald Reagan was re-elected, Republicans want Reaganism back
~ Dying is more painful when society won’t listen – stories of financial hardship that show how end-of-life care needs to change
~ Apophis: a new European space mission could get up close with a large asteroid that’s set to brush by Earth
~ Labour has bet big on green industrial policy. But there may be there cheaper ways to net zero
~ Zambia Should Stop Harassing Investigative Journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter