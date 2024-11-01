Tolerance.ca
We Solve Murders by Richard Osman demonstrates the impact of ChatGPT on forensic linguistics

By Robert Davies, Research Assistant, Forensic Linguistics, Aston University
Emily Chiang, Research Associate, Aston Institute for Forensic Linguistics, Aston University
This article contains spoilers for We Solve Murders.

We Solve Murders is the latest crime novel from Richard Osman, bestselling author of The Thursday Murder Club series. The story follows Amy Wheeler, a bodyguard for the security firm Maximum Impact, and her father-in-law, Steve Wheeler, a former London detective now handling small-town investigations in rural England.

Amy’s latest assignment is to protect Rosie D'Antonio, the world’s most famous author (“if you don’t count Lee Child”). However,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
