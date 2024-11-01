Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia Should Stop Harassing Investigative Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Newspapers for sale outside a store in Lusaka, Zambia, on February 23, 2024. © 2024 Luke Dray/Bloomberg via Getty Images On October 16, police in Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, arrested investigative journalist Thomas Zgambo and detained him without charge for nearly two weeks. Zgambo writes for the online news outlet Zambian Whistleblower, which has exposed alleged corruption, human rights abuses, and abuse of power under President Hakainde Hichilema.A day into his detention, Zgambo, 52, wrote on Facebook that the police had demanded access to his phones…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
