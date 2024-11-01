Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the fashion industry is using its cultural clout in the US election – and why it matters

By Benjamin Wild, Reader in Fashion Narratives, Manchester Metropolitan University
The fashion industry is mobilising its marketing machine to encourage Americans to vote in November’s presidential election, and it’s clear they want Kamala Harris to win.

The industry’s intervention in the race to the White House has increased since 2016, when US Vogue endorsed Hilary Clinton. This was the first time in its 100-year history that the fashion bible had put its weight behind a presidential candidate.

In this year’s tight and polarised contest between Harris and former president…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
