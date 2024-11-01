Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guns, militia and social media amplify the risks of political violence during the US election

By Robert Muggah, Co-founder of Igarapé Institute and Lecturer, Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio)
The threat and incidence of political violence has intensified in this election year. The axis has largely shifted to the far right and is more deeply intertwined with gun culture and paramilitary groups.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
