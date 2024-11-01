Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Safe route’ or ‘sushi route’ − 2 strategies to turn yuck to yum and convince people to eat unusual foods

By Alexandra Plakias, Associate Professor of Philosophy, Hamilton College
Past shifts in food habits suggest there are 2 paths to the adoption of new foods: One relies on familiarity and safety, the other on novelty and excitement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese promises changes to HELP repayment arrangements to ease cost of living
~ Who formally declares the winner of the US presidential election?
~ International election monitors can help boost people’s trust in the electoral process − but not all work the same way
~ Trump’s Detroit insults are based on old narratives local media are rewriting every day
~ Denver slaughterhouse ban could affect food systems in Colorado and beyond
~ For one survivor, the 1920 Election Day massacre in Florida was ‘the night the devil got loose’
~ Elon Musk misses Philly court date, stalling ‘illegal lottery’ case against him − an expert on Philadelphia politics weighs in
~ Monkeys know who will win the election – primal instincts humans share with them shape voters’ choices
~ No, America’s battery plant boom isn’t going bust – construction is on track for the biggest factories, with over 23,000 jobs planned
~ The colonial legacy lurking beneath economic unrest in the French Caribbean
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter