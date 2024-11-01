Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to overcome your device dependency and manage a successful digital detox

By Kelley Cours Anderson, Assistant Professor of Marketing, College of Charleston
Karen Anne Wallach, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Alabama in Huntsville
Disconnecting from the digital realm from time to time is good for your well-being, but doing so can be difficult. There are steps you can take, however, to get in the habit of putting your phone down.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
