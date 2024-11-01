Tolerance.ca
US government tries to rein in an out-of-control subscription economy

By David Arditi, Professor of Sociology, University of Texas at Arlington
Signing up for a subscription to a streaming service or newspaper has never been easier.

Canceling it, on the other hand, can be a cumbersome journey involving phone calls, letters or finding the option to cancel buried in a remote menu on an app.

And that’s if you remember to cancel in the first place.

Now, thanks to a new rule passed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, you may have an easier time getting rid of subscriptions you no longer want.

