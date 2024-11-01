‘I’m coming home from a party, and I don’t want to end up getting arrested’: do driving apps help people break road rules?
By Verity Truelove, Senior Research Fellow in Road Safety Research, University of the Sunshine Coast
Michelle Nicolls, PhD Candidate, University of the Sunshine Coast
Oscar Oviedo-Trespalacios, A/Professor Responsible Risk Management, Delft University of Technology
Apps such as Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze can tell drivers when they are approaching speed cameras or random breath testing stations. So how are these apps affecting driver behaviour?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 31, 2024