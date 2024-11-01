Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s social media posts have had a ‘sudden boost’ since July, new research reveals

By Timothy Graham, Associate Professor in Digital Media, Queensland University of Technology
Mark Andrejevic, Professor, School of Media, Film, and Journalism, Monash University, Monash University
The findings raise suspicions as to whether Musk has tweaked the X’s algorithm to increase the reach of his posts in advance of the US presidential election.The Conversation


