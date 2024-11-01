Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians love sport, but which ones do they actually play? National survey results paint a surprising picture

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Louisa Rosemary Peralta, Associate Professor in Health and Physical Education at The University of Sydney
Sport and physical activity are an important part of Australian culture and society.

But how do we know which sports have the highest participation rates in Australia? And does this change depend on factors such as age, gender and location?

Since 2015, the Australian Sports Commission has been conducting the AusPlay survey to answer questions like these.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I’m coming home from a party, and I don’t want to end up getting arrested’: do driving apps help people break road rules?
~ Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s social media posts have had a ‘sudden boost’ since July, new research reveals
~ The Proud Boys founder counselled Kanye West about Hitler. John Safran has the lowdown
~ Could Ukraine be heading toward a frozen conflict? Why so much is hinging on the US election
~ Naked tennis, outback feuds and a chimp named Tonka: what we’re streaming in November
~ Decoding the body language of politicians: Beware of misleading analyses
~ NZ must step up to protect its own oceans to match international commitments made at Commonwealth leaders’ meeting
~ Which Australian states and territories perform best on gender representation in parliament? We crunched the numbers
~ Sudan’s civil war has left at least 62,000 dead by our estimate − but the true figure could be far higher
~ What should I do to prepare for a monologue performance?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter