Human Rights Observatory

The Proud Boys founder counselled Kanye West about Hitler. John Safran has the lowdown

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
In his new book, John Safran considers how broader cultural, economic and political forces and attitudes have contributed to a resurgence in antisemitism – through the lens of Kanye West.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
