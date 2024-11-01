Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Naked tennis, outback feuds and a chimp named Tonka: what we’re streaming in November

By Alexa Scarlata, Research Fellow, Media & Communication, RMIT University
Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Jodi McAlister, Senior Lecturer in Writing, Literature and Culture, Deakin University
Kelly McWilliam, Associate Professor of Communication and Media, University of Southern Queensland
Marina Deller, Casual Academic, Creative Writing and English Literature, Flinders University
Philippa Burne, Honorary Fellow (Screenwriting), Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne/PhD Candidate, UniSA Creative, The University of Melbourne
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
As I write this, people around the country will be recovering from last night’s Halloween shenanigans, perhaps even experiencing a candy-induced comedown.

Luckily, this month’s streaming picks include a serial killer flick that’ll help keep the spooky season around a bit longer. There’s also Chimp Crazy, an audacious docuseries that’s horrific in its own way – as well as some slick new TV shows set against the idyllic scenery of the outback.

Whether you’re after funny, frightening or frivolous, there’s plenty to kick your feet up to.

Territory


Netflix


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I’m coming home from a party, and I don’t want to end up getting arrested’: do driving apps help people break road rules?
~ Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s social media posts have had a ‘sudden boost’ since July, new research reveals
~ Australians love sport, but which ones do they actually play? National survey results paint a surprising picture
~ The Proud Boys founder counselled Kanye West about Hitler. John Safran has the lowdown
~ Could Ukraine be heading toward a frozen conflict? Why so much is hinging on the US election
~ Decoding the body language of politicians: Beware of misleading analyses
~ NZ must step up to protect its own oceans to match international commitments made at Commonwealth leaders’ meeting
~ Which Australian states and territories perform best on gender representation in parliament? We crunched the numbers
~ Sudan’s civil war has left at least 62,000 dead by our estimate − but the true figure could be far higher
~ What should I do to prepare for a monologue performance?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter