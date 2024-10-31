Tolerance.ca
From eye exams to blood tests and surgery: how doctors use light to diagnose disease

By Matthew Griffith, Associate Professor and ARC Future Fellow and Director, UniSA Microscopy and Microanalysis Facilities, University of South Australia
Your GP shines a light in your eyes, orders a blood test and requests some medical imaging. All rely on light to help diagnose disease.The Conversation


