The ‘big 4’ accounting firms often consult for the same clients they audit. Should that be allowed?

By Helen Spiropoulos, Associate Professor, University of Technology Sydney
Rebecca L. Bachmann, Lecturer in Accounting, Macquarie University
Some have argued the risks of conflict of interest are too high, but our research suggests the answer is not so clear-cut.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
